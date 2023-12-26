Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 25

Finally, construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass began here today, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

Project report (Source: NHAI) Cost: Rs 16,64,11,000 Bridges: Four Material: Steel truss Length: 17.041 kms Location: Two each in Barewal Awana and Ayali Khurd with 300 meter away from Raceway and Barewal bridges over Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass Deadline: April-November, 2024 Steel truss bridges The steel truss bridges will be constructed 300 meter away from the F2 Raceway bridge (both on its right and left sides) and 300 meter away from the Barewal bridge (both on its right and left sides) over Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass.

This will help decongest massive traffic congestion in the busy south city area, which is becoming a hotspot for the food, recreation and tourism industry.

The development assumes significance as the project was awaiting nod for the past some time and the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, had recently impressed upon NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to accord green signal to the project.

Following the NHAI nod, the closure of the Sidhwan branch off-taking from Sirhind Canal was required to begin the construction activity at the site.

This was also done after Arora took up the matter with the state government and subsequently, the Principal Secretary, Water Resources, Krishan Kumar, ordered the closure of Sidhwan Canal for 21 days to facilitate the piling work for construction of bridges.

Sharing details, Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project with NHAI officials concerned, told The Tribune here today that following the in-principle approval received from the NHAI headquarters in March and canal closure notification issued by the state government on December 20, the work to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal has finally begun.

The NHAI regional office has allotted the work to a Bathinda-based construction firm for Rs 16.64 crore.

He disclosed that as per the scope of work, 17.041-km-long four steel truss bridges at four locations - 1+700 (between Baklavi restaurant and paragon waterfront in Barewal Awana), 2+450 (in front of Sukhmani Enclave in Barewal Awana), 3+300 (in front of Baba’s restaurant in Ayali Khurd) and 3+900 (in front of Bhalla’s house in Ayali Khurd) - over Sidhwan canal on four-lane partial access controlled Laddowal Bypass from 0 to 17.041 km would be built on a engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

According to the scope of work, the new bridges would have a span of 34 meters in length and 11-meter width of main carriageway and 1.5-meter footpath on each side.

The timeline for completion of four bridges has been fixed between April and November next year with the first bridge scheduled to come up by April 30, second and third by July 31 and the fourth to be completed by November 30, 2024.

“Your quoted bid price amounting to Rs 16,64,11,000 has been determined to be the lowest evaluated bid, substantially responsive and has been accepted by the competent authority,” the work order issued to the successful construction firm by NHAI Deputy General Manager (Technical) Ankush Mehta read.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Upper House from Punjab said nine bids had been received, which were examined and the most eligible one was awarded the project.

Arora said following the test pile work, the contractor has mobilised men and machinery to begin the foundation work at the site.

A feasibility and alignment survey was conducted to prepare the detailed project report on the basis of which tenders were floated to award the work.

“The work will be completed within next year,” the Rajya Sabha MP informed.

“The bridges would help decongest the south city area, which is dotted with heavy traffic flow,” said Arora, adding that the project would also help in improving road safety and convenience of the commuters on the national highways covered under the project.

Arora said the NHAI chairman had kept his words of giving approval to the construction of four bridges over Sidhwan canal, which he had demanded during his recent meeting with him.

MP’s push

“I had apprised the NHAI chairman that the construction of four bridges across Sidhwan Canal towards south city in Ludhiana was yet to see the day of light for which application was pending with the NHAI since long,” Arora said, while thanking Yadav for approving the project.

Arora had informed the NHAI chairman that the traffic situation in Ludhiana, being one of biggest industrial cities in the country with over 5 million population, was getting chaotic due to the pending projects. He had requested him to direct the officials concerned to speed up the pending projects in and around Ludhiana.

While appreciating the work being done, he had drawn the NHAI chairman’s attention towards the matter, which needed immediate intervention. He had told Yadav that the traffic situation within the MC limits of Ludhiana was in a poor shape on account of ongoing NHAI projects passing through the city causing snarls.

“Frequent and long traffic jams are making citizens lose their temper as it takes long time to commute between offices and homes,” the MP expressed, while requesting the NHAI chairman to take necessary initiatives for speedy work at the earliest.

“All assurances of the NHAI chairman have come true,” he said, while recounting that the Sherpur Chowk railway overbridge (RoB) had already been opened for traffic in March after its construction was completed and the ongoing work on the elevated road project has been expedited to be completed by this month end.

Arora shared that the NHAI chairman had also assured him that the construction of four bridges across Sidhwan Canal towards south city in Ludhiana would be completed by next year.