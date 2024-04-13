Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 12

The Court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal has held a woman, Neelam of Kwality Road, Shimlapuri, here, guilty on the charges of kidnapping and brutal murder of a girl child, Dilroz, aged two years and nine months on November 28, 2021. The accused had buried the child alive and she died due to suffocation. The quantum of sentence would be pronounced on April 15.

During the course of arguments, victim’s lawyer Parupkar Ghumman has stressed that the murder had shocked the city. The victim was the immediate neighbour of the woman. The suffering caused to the child on account of being buried alive is abnormal. In fact, the accused knew that on being buried alive, the deceased would die of suffocation and the sand/mud was likely to enter into her nostrils, windpipe, lungs and then to the blood and also in the mouth, eyes and ears, which happened in the case. The death in such cases is painful as the deceased could not breathe. In fact, being buried alive, ranks pretty high on the list of terrible ways to kill.

When the court held her guilty, the prosecution raised the demand for death penalty. Whereas, the convict’s lawyer raised the plea of leniency.

As many as 26 witnesses were examined by prosecution during the hearing. A case against the accused was registered at the Shimlapuri police Station on November 28, 2021, following the statement of Shaminder Singh, grandfather of victim.