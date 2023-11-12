Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 11

Being a part of the Diwali celebrations for every single family and yet not taking active part in the festival is the biggest irony for them. While everyone else will be in a holiday mood on Sunday, duties for them will multiply, putting a squeeze on the little time they have for their families.

Prepared for the duty, which she said was a 24-hour job for them as they were responsible for any mishap at any time in their respective beats, a newly-recruit policewoman, Sheetal, expressed: “There is no Diwali for us as such…of course we can burst crackers at our place of posting in the open but the festival is more of a family affair than anything else.”

“As everybody knows that on a day like Diwali there has to be extra vigilance in all areas, it’s our duty and we swore to do it when joining work. Hence, there are no two ways about it,” another policewoman, Poonam, said.

Having a similar story to tell, a fireman, Mohan Lal, said: “Fire is almost a synonym with Diwali and to have a festival of lights with no fire mishap is almost an impossible thing.”

“Celebration or a holiday on Diwali is simply out of question as they are supposed to take extra measures to combat fire incidents,” shared another fireman Subhash Kumar while recalling his early years when his children were small and they used to crib and throw a tantrum to make him come home.

However, paramilitary force personnel follow a different strain of thought. Most of them do not have families to snatch a few moments with even on festival day because the majority come from places away from their posting places. “I can still enjoy a few festive moments with the family I’m working for,” Sushil Kumar, a guard deployed on security of a local official, adds.

Believing in the duty-before-self adage, doctors too have to remain away from their families on festivals. A leading paediatrician, AP Singh, while saying “Duty is duty” feels that serving patients is in itself the true celebration of Diwali.

“The family is always there but somebody has to come forward to help society in such situations,” felt a leading orthopaedician, SK Agrawal.

On Diwali, single people often bear the brunt of duty, perhaps unfairly. On the excuse that there’s no one waiting for them, most of the outsider BPO employees serving here are busy making plans with friends in similar situations.

