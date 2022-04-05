English Olympiad at Paragon International School in Dehlon

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 4

Gursagar Preet Singh, Anmolpreet Kaur, Gurleen Kaur Gill, Jiyanpreet Kaur Gill and Raghav bagged gold medals in their respective categories in the Olympiad of English that was conducted at Paragon International School at Dehlon near here.

Surinder Pal Sofat, chairman of the school, said faculty, led by principal Manjit Kaur Sidhu, had organised an Olympiad of English for various categories of students and outstanding performers were felicitated on the occasion. —