Extend Nalagarh-Malerkotla bus service to Ahmedgarh: Residents

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 17

Days after the Himachal Road Transport Corporation launched a direct bus service from Malerkotla to Nalagarh, residents of the town have demanded the extension of the route, along with the earlier Malerkotla-Shimla route, to the Ahmedgarh bus stand.

Besides rising profitability and feasibility of the routes, it will also encourage use of public transport among residents for undertaking business, cultural and recreational tours to Himachal Pradesh.

Justifying the demand raised by the residents, Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria said she had already taken up the matter with the Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation, who has also assured to explore chances of starting additional services, connecting the district with Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamsala in HP.

“I have already discussed the issue with Mohammad Yunas, MD, Himachal Transport, who hails from Begowal village in the Ahmedgarh subdivision, and has been instrumental in starting Nalagarh-Malerkotla and Shimla-Malerkotla bus services. He has assured to do the needful to get the region connected with various cities of Himachal Pradesh,” Kataria said.

Kataria called upon residents to minimise use of private vehicles for visiting tourist spots in the Nalagarh and Shimla areas for which more economical and safer modes of public transport were available.

The authorities at the local bus stand said efforts would be made to facilitate local passengers intending to use the Malerkotla–Nalagarh and Malerkotla–Shimla bus services for travelling to various localities of Himachal Pradesh.