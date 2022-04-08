HDFC Bank hands over Rs34-lakh cheque to widow of head constable

Ludhiana, April 7
After the death of head constable Ashok Kumar in a road accident, the HDFC Bank today handed over a cheque of Rs34 lakh to his wife.
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and HDFC Bank nodal officer Rajiv Mehra presented cheque to the wife of the deceased.
Bhullar also assured the family that the Police Department would always support them in all respects in future too. HDFC official said bank helped families of deceased cops, who had their salary accounts in their bank.
