Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

To facilitate effective management of traffic, safety and surveillance in the city, a meeting between the Municipal Corporation and police officials was held at the MC’s Zone D office on Thursday.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal. Saumya Mishra, JCP (Law & Order), officials from Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), AECOM (LSCL-PMC) and two telecom companies were among other people present at the meeting.

Dr Shena Aggarwal said, “During the meeting, it was decided to implement the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) in all major junctions of Ludhiana which will help in efficient management of traffic lights. This will support proper management of traffic, facilitate minimum waiting time at junctions for commuters and also help save fuel. The timing of traffic lights will be managed automatically through traffic count sensors, and it will also have manual override mode in case of emergencies.”

“It was also decided to make the automatic detection of traffic violations operational. The much-awaited project for the implementation of security surveillance system in Ludhiana Court Complex also got a go ahead with finalisation of implementation modalities within Judiciary, Punjab Police and the MCL. Soon the system will be implemented in the Court Complex and integrated with the police surveillance network,” she said.

Online challans to be introduced

There is a plan to issue online challans against violatiors of traffic rules after the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System. Challans such as triple riding, riding without helmet, overspeeding, driving without seat belt, etc., would be issued through online system as per information.