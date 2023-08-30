Kohinoor Super Kings win badminton tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 29

Kohinoor Super Kings clinched winners’ trophy in the Sutlej Badminton League-2 that was held at Sutlej Club, Rakh Bagh, here.

Five other teams – Grover Dynamic Whackers, Super Stars, Onn Champions, Palm Court Warriors and Smag Strikers –participated in this league. Grover Dynamic Whackers finished second.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora gave away prizes to the winners. Arora and his wife Sandhya Arora also felicitated badminton players from the city, who had excelled at various international tournaments. These included Arun Dhand, Pranav Jerry Chopra and Lakshay Sharma.

Club’s sports secretary Dr Sulbha Jindal said more sports facilities would be provided on the club premises in the future.