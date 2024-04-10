Ludhiana: Astraea ‘24 at PURC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, is organising the fifth edition of the annual legal and cultural fest ‘Astraea 2024’. The two-day fest began on Tuesday under the guidance of Aman Amrit Cheema and faculty coordinators Dr Aditi Sharma, Dr Neelam Batra and Dr Vaishali Thakur. The coordinators said that Astraea is a great platform which encourages students to perform and contribute to the tradition of excellence. The fest espouses the theme of ‘Unveiling the Canvas of Law, Culture, and Unity’. The first day commenced with registrations and witnessed events including ‘Rajneeti Rangmanch’, client counseling, guess the provision, frame fusion, nukkad natak, impromptu and decode the dress code.

Valedictory function at GCG

The Rotaract Club RID 3070 of Government College For Girls organised an installation-cum-valedictory function. Nandani, president of the club, took charge along with her team. Valuable views were shared by the ‘rotarians’ regarding community service. Certificates and trophies were awarded to the ‘rotaractors’. Principal Suman Lata, while appreciating the efforts by incharges and students, said community service is the need of the hour.

Blood pressure camp at arya college

The NSS unit of Arya College Girls Section organised a blood pressure camp in collaboration with ICMR and DMC to mark World Health Day. A training session was organised in DMC in which the NSS volunteers participated. The trained volunteers checked the blood pressure of faculty, parents and students to identify undiagnosed cases of hypertension. The event was coordinated by Dr Rajni Bala, programme officer, NSS and Dr Archana Handa.

Youth Forum at KCW

The students from the English Department of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, participated in a programme titled Youth Forum at AIR Akashwani 100.1 FM, PAU, Ludhiana. The students had an interactive session with the studio staff. BA II Functional English students Ananya, Tanishka and Tulika chose the topic ‘right utilisation of time among youngsters’. Dr Iqbal Kaur, principal, congratulated the students.

KCW students excel in PU exams

KCW, Civil Lines, students excelled in the MSc Mathematics semester three exams conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh, by bagging three among the top five university positions. Rattandeep Kaur bagged the first position in the university by securing 89 per cent marks. Sanjogita stood second in the university by securing 88.4 per cent and Taniya shared the fifth university position by securing 86.8 per cent.

