Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

The Election Commission of India has appointed six expenditure observers, five general observers and three police observers for all 14 Assembly segments of the district.

Giving details, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the ECI has appointed senior IAS, IPS and IRS officers as observers to keep tabs on proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and entire election procedure to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in Ludhiana.

He said Avijit Mishra (mobile number 6280735134), IRS officer, would be the expenditure observer for Assembly constituencies 57 (Khanna) and 67 (Payal); Abhijit Kundu (8837742123) for 58 (Samrala) and 59 (Sahenwal); Amit Kumar Sharma (9877454591), for 60 (Ludhiana East), 61 (Ludhiana South) and 65 (Ludhiana North); Saroj Kumar Behera (7696920314) for 62 (Atam Nagar), 63 (Ludhiana Central) and 64 (Ludhiana West); Swati Shahi (7009151604) for 66 (Gill) and 68 (Dakha), while Alka Gautam (7009166944) will be the expenditure observer for 69 (Raikot) and 70 (Jagraon).

Annavi Dinesh Kumar (7347090726), IAS officer, would be the general observer for Assembly constituency (57) (Khanna), 58 (Samrala) and 67 (Payal); Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav (7681931099) for 59 (Sahenwal), 60 (Ludhiana East) and 63 (Ludhiana Central); Dev Raj Dev (7681932076) for 61 (Ludhiana South) and 64 (Ludhiana West); Shesh Nath (7009634914) for 62 (Atam Nagar), 65 (Ludhiana North) and 66 (Gill), while TN Venkatesh (7087890726) will be the general observer for 68 (Dakha), 69 (Raikot) and 70 (Jagraon).

R Chinasamy (9877141467), IPS office, will be the police observer for Assembly constituencies 57 (Khanna), 58 (Samrala) and 67 (Payal); Prahlad Sahai Meena (8968927815) for 59 (Sahenwal), 60 (Ludhiana East), 61 (Ludhiana South), 62 (Atam Nagar), 63 (Ludhiana Central), 64 (Ludhiana West), 65 (Ludhiana North) and 66 (Gill), while KV Sharat Chandra (8847524201) will be the police observer for 68 (Dakha), 69 (Raikot) and 70 (Jagraon).