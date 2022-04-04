Man dies as Thar rams Activa

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

A rashly driven Mahindra Thar (HR 24 AD 5753) killed an Activa scooter-borne man near ESI Hospital last night. Before ramming the scooter, the Thar driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, hit the vehicle into the roadside vend.

The deceased has been identified as Harish, alias Happy (30). His wife Sapna suffered serious injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per information, the accident occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday.

The Thar was being driven by Palwinder Singh Gill of Talwara, a farmer. He was coming from the Pakhowal side. When he reached near the Kochar market chowk, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into the roadside vend. The vend owner Suresh fortunately didn’t suffer any injuries.

“Fearing that people may catch him, the Thar driver drove towards ESI Hospital where he rammed the Thar into the scooter-borne couple. Scooter rider Harish died on the spot as he got crushed under the front tyre of the vehicle. Harish’s wife was rushed to a nearby hospital by the passers-by,” said an eyewitness.

The Thar driver tried to flee from the spot but people caught him and thrashed him. Even the Thar was also damaged by the angry crowd.

The Thar driver was taken to the Kochar market police post.

Today kin of the deceased held a protest at the Kochar market and demanded Rs 40-lakh compensation from the errant driver. The protest lasted for an hour.

The SHO, Police Division 5, Neeraj Chaudhary said after registering a case against the Thar driver, he was today arrested.