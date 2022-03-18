Man gets 10-year RI in rape case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 17

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Kulbhushan Kumar has convicted Rishi Pal, resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar colony, Sherpur Kalan, here, on the accusation of sexual assault on a mentally challenged woman.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. A fine of Rs 58,000 was also imposed on him. The court made it clear that of the recovered fine amount, Rs 29,000 would be paid to the victim as compensation, in her bank account. Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of the accused.

A case against the accused was registered on May 17, 2019, at the Jagraon city police station following the statement of the father of the victim.

The complainant had told the police that her unmarried daughter, aged about 34 years, was mentally weak since childhood. The accused was known to his son. He came to their house on the pretext of searching a room on rent. He took drinks with his son. When his son went to arrange a cot for him, he raped his daughter under the influence of liquor and fled.

However, he pleaded innocence and claimed false implication. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly. —