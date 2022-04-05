Man's body found in canal

Doraha, April 4
The body of an unidentified middle-aged bearded man was recovered from the Sirhind canal near Rampur village by the police today. The police have shared the photograph of the victim for identification on news channels. His body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital here till the completion of the identification process.
Wearing a white kurta pyjama and brown shoes, the deceased has grey beard and hair. A thread is tied on the right wrist. The body is in a poor condition as it appears to be a week old.
Doraha Station House Officer (SHO) Harminder Singh said: “We have tried to circulate the picture of the deceased by all possible means to get a clue of his whereabouts. If somebody gets any information about the deceased, he or she should contact the Doraha police.”
