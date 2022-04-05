Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Mundian celebrates gunman's birthday under CM's drive

Sahnewal, April 4
Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Mundian today kick-started the ‘Shubh Icchanwan’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by celebrating the birthday of his gunman head constable Mangal Das here today. The campaign has been initiated by the Chief Minister to honour police personnel on special days.
Mundian cut the cake along with the gunman and presented him with the award of recognition sent by the state government.
He thanked the Chief Minister and DGP VK Bhawra for initiating the campaign. He said it would boost the spirit of the frontline workers.
The gunman, Mangal Das, said he would always remember this birthday as a special moment and expressed gratitude towards the state government for recognising his services on his special day.
Jorawar Saini, Ranjit Saini, Jagtar Singh, Ishar Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Babbal Saini and Prince Saini were among those others present. —
