Atam Nagar MLA kicks off road construction work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The Municipal Corporation has started the Sangeet Cinema road construction work. Kulwant Singh Sidhu, AAP MLA from Atam Nagar, on Monday kicked off the road construction project.

Residents have been demanding reconstruction of the road for a long period.

Sidhu said the road is one of the major roads of the city. He said the road would be constructed from Sangeet Cinema Chowk to Bhagwan Chowk. The road of reinforced ready-mix concrete type is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2.34 crore.

Joint Commissioner, MC, Poonampreet Kaur and Executive Engineer Rakesh Singla were present on the occasion.