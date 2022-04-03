MLA pays surprise visit to govt school

Ludhiana, April 2
The Atam Nagar MLA, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, conducted a surprise visit at the Government Senior Secondary School in Model Town here on Saturday. The MLA reviewed arrangements at the school and spoke to the principal.
Sidhu said the main aim of the AAP government was to improve the health and education sectors. The government would make government schools well organised, said Sidhu. This would encourage common people to send their children to government instead of private schools, Sidhu added. It would take some time to streamline things as main issues were ignored in the past 70 years, said Sidhu. –—
