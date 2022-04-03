Neighbour held for attempting to rape 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

The police on Friday arrested a man for attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl at Amarjit Colony, Tibba.

The police registered a rape case against Wasim, alias Salman, resident of Amarjit Colony, Tibba.

In a complaint to the police, the victim said on March 28 she was alone at home. Wasim, who is her neighbour, barged into their house. He forcibly took her to the bathroom and took her clothes off to commit rape.

“When I protested and raised alarm, Wasim fled. After my parents came I told them about the incident and next day we lodged a complaint against Wasim,” the girl revealed.

Investigating officer ASI Umesh Kumar said after registering a case on Friday, the police conducted a raid on the whereabouts of the accused and arrested him.

Father-in-law booked for sexual harassment

A man allegedly sexually harassed his daughter-in-law at Hargobind Nagar. The Police Division No. 3 yesterday registered a case against the man, Subash Verma.

A 25-year-old woman complained to the police that a few months after her marriage, her in-laws started torturing her for dowry. On Friday evening, when she was working in the kitchen, her father-in-law came and started touching her body parts. Later, he also threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to inform the police.