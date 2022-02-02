Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

Jaswinder Kaur has joined as the DEO, Secondary, here today. As Code of Conduct has been imposed, Jaswinder Kaur has been given dual charge of the DEO, Secondary and Elementary, till April 30.

She started her job as a lecturer in1991 from Ludhiana district and was promoted to Principal in 2010.

“I will try my best to work for the cause of the education with the support of all the persons involved in this endeavour and my main focus will be quality education, increase in enrolment in government schools in the forthcoming session and activity-based education,” said Jaswinder Kaur.

She had earlier served in Mansa and Moga districts as a DEO. She had also served in the GSSS, Rachhin, as a principal. She is from science stream.