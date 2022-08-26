New students welcomed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised an induction programme for the newcomers of B Com and BBA classes today. The programme began with offering prayers to the Almighty with ‘Navkar Mantra’. The principal of the college, Dr. Sandeep Kumar, welcomed the first-year students to the college and promised to provide them with all necessary facilities for the overall development of the students. Staff members addressed the students, highlighting the importance of maintaining discipline and sanctity of the campus with a special emphasis on saying no to drugs, violence and eve-teasing.

Induction programme

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management conducted a induction programme for the incoming batches of B Com and BBA today. The Principal, Dr Vishal Kumar, extended a formal welcome to the students. He motivated them to have an open mind and learning attitude that would help them to develop technical and soft skills required to grow in life. Thereafter, the session coordinators apprised the students of the vision and mission of college, SACCM developmental model, extracurricular activities, different committees that students could be a part of for honing their oratory skills, examination, attendance, library and leave rules.

CT University begins new session

CT University started the new academic session with the blessings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib by reciting Path Sri Sukhmani Sahib. After the path recitation by the VC, CT University, Dr Satish Kumar, prayers were offered for peace and prosperity by Dean (Academics), Dr Umesh Garg, staff and students under the leadership of Granthi Singh. The students decorated the hall with garlands of flowers. All the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students paid obeisance to Sri Guru Granth Sahib.