Pashu Palan Mela ends with message of homemade remedies for livestock diseases

Ludhiana, March 15

The two-day Pashu Palan Mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, concluded with a message of homemade remedies for livestock diseases. Dr Sukhpal Singh, Chairman, Punjab State farmers and farmer workers Commission, was the chief guest on the second day. Dr Parvender Sheoran, Director, ATARI, and Kuldip Singh Jassowal, Director, Dairy Development Department, were the guests of honour.

Dr Sukhpal Singh talked about new policies for the improvement of agriculture and farming community. He revealed that the new agriculture policy will be beneficial for the farmers of the state. He said that through cooperative societies, multifunctional services should be delivered to the farmers.

Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh, talked about the prevalent diseases in livestock and other animals. He urged the farmers to vaccinate their herds for different diseases. He exhorted them to adopt the livestock profession with full knowledge and training.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, said some of their departments are providing services for rearing livestock, whereas others are in the field of value addition of livestock products. These professions help them earn good income and women can also easily take them up , along with their household responsibilities.

Experts addressed the commonly prevalent diseases of the dairy animals in Punjab, which are mastitis, mineral disorders, foot lameness and fore-stomach disorders. The College Of Fisheries (COF) displayed different varieties of fish such as carp fish, catfish and ornamental fishes.

Farmers purchased university publications titled Dairy Farming, Package of Practices, University Diary, books of different livestock subjects to brush up their knowledge. The farmers also registered their names for the monthly magazine.

A book on ‘Standard procedures for Liquid Milk and Milk Products’ by the College of Dairy Science and Technology, ‘Goat Rearing Practices’ by the Directorate of Extension Education was released by the dignitaries. Flavored milk, developed by a farmer Bachittar Singh Garcha, under the technical knowhow of the College of Dairy Science and Technology, was also introduced.

A ‘Mobile Fish Cart’ was also launched to create awareness and enhance per capita fish consumption. Dr Meera D Ansal, Dean, COF, said the cart has been customised to maintain freshness and quality of the fishery products during the marketing period. It can carry 100 kg fishery products at a time and will supply fresh products to fish lovers. This prototype model costs around Rs 2.75 lakh. Such a facility is expected to be welcomed by the urban consumers, who have to visit far off markets to buy fish. Moreover, it will also help the buyers to cook fish without any cleaning hassles. The cart can also be used for the marketing of other meat products as per public demand and would develop entrepreneurship with a focus on self-employment, she added.

