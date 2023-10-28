SCD Government College boys clinch volleyball titles

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 27

The boys of Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College stamped their supremacy by winning titles in volleyball in the U-21 and 21-30 years categories in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, held at Faridkot, recently.

The games were organised by the Punjab Sports Department from October 15 to 25 at different venues across the state.

In U-21 section, players of the SCD Government College made a clean sweep by winning all the matches they played. They overpowered Amritsar 3-0 in the quarterfinals and recorded an identical (3-0) victory over Malerkotla in the semi-finals. In the final, they blanked Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS), Mohali 3-0 to lift the trophy.

Likewise, in the 21-30 years category, the college team registered a 3-0 win against Hoshiarpur to enter the semi-final wherein they got the better of Jalandhar (3-1) to set up the title clash with Tarn Taran whom they routed 3-0 to clinch the title.

Principal Tanvir Likhari and District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh Brar congratulated the players on bringing laurels. They also appreciated coaches, Gurjot Singh and Sunil Kumar, for their efforts and guidance.

#Faridkot #Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan