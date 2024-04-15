Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

In a tragic fire incident that occurred at a house in Green Avenue near Dad village on Pakhowal Road, here, a three-year-old girl lost her life on Sunday. The actual cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed but it is suspected that the incident might had occurred after an LPG cylinder caught fire.

The deceased has been identified as Neetu. According to the police, she died of suffocation. Her parents were not at home when the incident occurred on the first floor of the house.

As per information, the girl’s parents are labourers and had gone to their workplace at the time of the incident. The child was inside the house while the door was allegedly locked from outside.

After receiving information, a team of fire personnel and police officials reached the spot. An official from the fire station on Gill Road, Ludhiana, said they received information about the incident around 11:51 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The victim had already been taken to a hospital before the arrival of the firefighters but she did not survive, he said.

The fire official said it was learnt that the girl had a burn injury on her leg while she reportedly died due to suffocation. The firefighters took around two-and-a-half hours to douse the flames. However, the exact cause of the fire was not ascertained so far. Nevertheless, some material was found melted on the top of the gas cylinder, he added.

The incident has also left residents staying in the neighbourhood in a state of shock. A resident of the locality said he initially saw the fire brigade passing through their street but was unaware of such a tragedy then. Later, he also rushed to the spot.

He said a neighbour of the victim raised the alarm after seeing flames coming out of the house. The door was then unlocked and the girl was taken out. Unfortunately, she did not survive. ASI Balbir Singh, who reached the spot after receiving information, said the girl was alone at home at the time of the tragedy and she girl died of suffocation. Her parents used to leave the house for work in the morning.

