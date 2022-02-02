Union budget 2022-23: Ludhiana traders, start-ups give thumbs up

Common man, who is finding it difficult to make both ends meet due to rising inflation, feels neglected

Union budget 2022-23: Ludhiana traders, start-ups give thumbs up

CICU members discuss Budget in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain/Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 1

Allowing revision in income tax (IT) returns for omission and mistakes, including declared income not reported, no increase in the existing taxes, boost to infrastructure and capping the surcharge on transfer of any long-term capital gains at 15 per cent has brought cheers to taxpayers and business community in Ludhiana, which is popularly known as Manchester of India.

Industrialists, self-employed, employees and lower, medium to high class in state’s business capital have hailed the tax cut for cooperatives, reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares, recognition to cryptocurrencies, increase in employees’ tax deduction limit and five big infrastructure projects announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget today.

However, the common man found nothing lucrative or on offer for the ones looking for some relief from the rising inflation.

A cross-section of locals, to whom The Tribune spoke to elicit Budget reaction, also welcomed setting up of digital banking units in 75 districts and national programme for mental health, but lamented that the government had once again ignored the “aam aadmi”, who was finding it difficult to make both ends meet due to skyrocketing prices of essentials in the present times.

Suresh Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, rued: “The Budget means nothing for us as we are left to fend for ourselves with no relief offered to the poor and marginalised sections of society.”

“Allowing changes in tax returns through a one-time window till two years from the end of the assessment year on payment of tax will help taxpayers a lot,” said Vandana Singh, a tax consultant.

Shruti Sharma, a cooperative tax payer, welcomed the reduction in surcharge for cooperatives, which has been reduced from 12 per cent to 7 per cent for total income ranging between Rs1 and Rs10 crore.

“Extending the timelines for benefits under the new corporate tax regime is a welcome move,” said a leading industrialist, Sanjay Singhal. He said the government had announced a 15 per cent corporate tax rate for newly incorporated manufacturing companies till March 31, 2023, which has now been extended till March 31, 2024.

Shalini Sharma, who recently launched an online health consultancy portal, said: “Extension in period of incorporation for start-ups to avail of tax benefits by a year to March 31, 2023, will help the start-ups.”

“Reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares from 28.5 per cent to 23 per cent will ease exits from start-ups and unicorns, besides facilitating investment churn,” said Arvind Khanna, a share broker.

A leading food packaging industrialist, Ravi Bhushan, said: “The development of “one station one product” will leverage local produce carried on the Railways.”

“Introducing 400 new energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains in the next three years and rolling out postal railways for carriage of parcels will give thrust to a new business area,” felt a local entrepreneur Rakhi Sawhney.

“Proposal to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technology to be issued by the RBI, starting 2022-23, will boost digital economy,” observed a banker, Ridhima Awasthi.

Tarun Bhatia, an investment analyst, said: “Raising allocation for capital expenditure from Rs5.5 lakh crore to Rs7.5 lakh crore in 2022-23 will promote private sector investments.”

“Expansion of highways by 25,000 kilometres, allocation of Rs60,000 crore to the Nal se Jal scheme, five river link projects across various states and additional Rs48,000 crore corpus in the PM Housing Scheme will give a boost to the infrastructure development,” said Ranjit Bhullar, a builder.

A telecom industrialist, Rakesh Sharma, said, “Auction of 5G spectrum this year will take the connectivity industry to new heights.”

Advocate Jatinder Khurana, president of the Indian Taxation Advocates’ Association, expressed disappointment over the non-increase in the basic exemption limit and exemption limit under investment in tax saving schemes in the Budget. He said the provision for 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency is an adequate step.

Ashpreet Sahni, chairman, CII, Ludhiana chapter, said the Budget was the continuation of reforms with focus on strengthening physical infrastructure and creating Jobs through enhanced public investment and capital expenditure and programmes like “Gati Shakti”.

Monika Kandhari, MD, MBD Group, said the Budget had taken care of the much-needed initiatives for the education sector, which had been reeling through a rough phase due to the pandemic.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Majithia to fight only from Amritsar East

3
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

4
J & K

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge of Udhampur based Northern Command

5
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

6
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

8
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

9
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

10
Nation

Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia: Fair & fearless

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people’s response on its CM face

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face

The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...

Video of Sunil Jakhar’s claim that 46 MLAs had backed him as CM candidate after Amarinder had quit goes viral

46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Graft case: Punjab IAS officer in judicial remand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'