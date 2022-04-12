Affidavits reach media before court, SC upset

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Taking serious exception to affidavits reaching the media before judges get to see them, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to ensure that affidavits were filed in the court first before being released to journalists.

“Please submit the reply in court first and then in the media. Today, I received their affidavit in court, but my PRO tells me this reply appeared in the media yesterday itself,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj.

“It will not happen from the Union’s side,” Natraj assured the Bench during hearing applications seeking lifting of ban on iron ore exports from Karnataka. The SC asked the Ministry of Steel to clarify if sufficient iron ore was available in the domestic market and if export should be allowed. —