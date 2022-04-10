BJP highlights Centre’s pro-farmer measures

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

Stating that agriculture produce from India has made its presence in the global market, the BJP on Sunday said their export had reached $ 51 billion with a rise of 20 per cent, according to the latest figures.

Party spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the export market for Indian farm produce was looking up with many restrictions in place earlier now eased. “India has become the second largest producer of rice, wheat, sugarcane, cotton, fruits and vegetables,”he said addressing media as part of the BJP’s ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ campaign to highlight the central government’s welfare measures to mark its foundation day on April 6.

Rudy said foodgrains production has now reached a record 305 million tonnes from 265 million tonnes in 2013, while horticulture production has reached 321 million tonnes from 280 million tonnes in 2013-14. To help farmers, the government has consistently hiked the minimum support price with the MSP of rice and wheat rising 43 per cent and 41 percent, respectively, since 2014, he said.

The agriculture budget had risen over six folds to Rs 1.32 lakh crore in 2022-23 from Rs 21,938 crore in 2013-14, he said, citing schemes like direct cash transfer to farmers and crop insurance to highlight the positive measures of the government.