Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

President Droupadi Murmu has delegated fresh powers to the Lt-Governors of Delhi, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the government can exempt any new industrial establishment or class of establishments from the provisions of the Code in public interest. The second notification talks about delegation of powers under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, to the administrator and L-G of these six UTs. The notifications come amid the tussle between the Delhi Government and Lt-Governor VK Saxena over control on bureaucracy.