World COPD Day observed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

With the aim of spreading awareness regarding the disease, World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day was celebrated by the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at TB hospital, here today. COPD is the second leading cause of death worldwide and is mainly caused by smoking.

The celebration began with a walk from Sheran Wala gate to the TB hospital, where a smoking cessation clinic was inaugurated by Principal Rajan Singla and civil surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur.

It is the first clinic in Punjab, dedicated to the cause of smoking cessation. Dr Vishal Chopra spoke about the problem of smoking and the need for such special clinics.

A painting competition to sensitise children about the harms of smoking, and spreading awareness regarding quitting, was also held in three rural schools. The winners were awarded prizes in this function.

NGOs, including Lions Club Patiala Premier, Janhit Samiti and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Patiala took part. Rajindra Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr HS Rekhi and Punjab IMA president Dr Bhagwant Singh among others were present.