60% of targeted wheat reaches Moga mandis

Moga, April 28
The wheat procurement season is in full swing. Despite various obstacles at the ground level, the district administration is trying hard to ensure that the procurement process continues smoothly and that the farmers do not face any trouble in the markets.
At present, while the arrival of wheat has increased in the markets of Moga district, there has also been a rapid increase in its purchase, lifting and payment. Against the target of 6.94 lakh MT of wheat arriving in the mandis of the district this rabi season, 4.09 lakh MT has already arrived in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Moga, Kulwant Singh visited many mandis today and said till now the arrival of 4,09,558 MT of wheat had been recorded in the district mandis, of which 3,74,195 MT had been purchased and 1,61,879 MT lifted.
While clarifying the situation on lifting, he said compared to the previous years, this year a situation of less lifting had arisen in the mandis, but now it was completely under control. Now, more than 30,000 MT are being lifted daily, which is much more than the previous year’s record of 27,287 MT daily on an average.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...