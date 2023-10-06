Akal Takht revokes ban on HSGMC's admn meetings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The Akal Takht has lifted the restriction on the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to hold administrative meetings.

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had on August 25 placed the ban after a controversy erupted as a video of the ad hoc HSGMC executive meeting went viral on social media in which some members could be seen scuffling, manhandling and allegedly hurling abuses.

The meeting had taken place on August 14 at the hall of Ambala-based Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara, associated with Guru Harkrishan Sahib, the eighth Sikh Guru.

Several verbal and written online complaints had reached the Akal Takht following the incident. It has been learnt that two each office-bearers and members had approached the Akal Takht in person and submitted a complaint against those who had created a ruckus during the meeting.

After going through the report of the panel, Giani Raghbir withdrew the restrictions imposed on HSGMC.

