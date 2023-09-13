Amritsar: HSGMC president Bhupinder Singh visits Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bhupinder Singh, the newly appointed president of an ad-hoc committee under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014, has appealed Haryana’s baptised Sikh voters to participate in the yet-to-be-announced Sikh body elections inorder to raise their concerns effectively. Applications have been invited to register as voters till September 30. various provisions of the law. tns

Buses reserved for AAP event

Chandigarh: Commuters could face a hard time on Wednesday as Punjab’s Transport Department has requisitioned PRTC, Punjab Roadways and private bus operators’ buses from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and other districts for Arvind Kejriwal’s state visit for three days. A private bus operator from Ludhiana said, “We have been promised Rs 3,000 and payment for the fuel consumed.”

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Sikhs