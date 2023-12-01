Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 30

Vikram Singh, hailing from Bathinda, has been awarded the Chief of Air Staff’s Trophy and Commandant’s Silver Medal for standing first in order of merit in academics in arts at the passing-out parade of the National Defence Academy’s (NDA) 145th course.

Vikram said, “The journey was more of a marathon than a 100m sprint. There were moments where we slowed down and there were moments where we caught pace. But the aim was to reach the end in the stipulated time.”

Vikram’s father Sandeep works in a petrochemical company and mother Vandana Singh is a housewife.

