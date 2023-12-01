Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda, November 30
Vikram Singh, hailing from Bathinda, has been awarded the Chief of Air Staff’s Trophy and Commandant’s Silver Medal for standing first in order of merit in academics in arts at the passing-out parade of the National Defence Academy’s (NDA) 145th course.
Vikram said, “The journey was more of a marathon than a 100m sprint. There were moments where we slowed down and there were moments where we caught pace. But the aim was to reach the end in the stipulated time.”
Vikram’s father Sandeep works in a petrochemical company and mother Vandana Singh is a housewife.
#Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #National Defence Academy NDA
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...