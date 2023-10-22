Bhagwant Mann, Speaker must resign for calling ‘illegal’ session: Congress

PTI

Chandigarh, October 21

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa on Saturday sought the resignation of Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds for “squandering” money from the state exchequer on an “illegal” house session.

The two-day Assembly session that began Friday was cut short with the AAP government announcing it would move the Supreme Court against the Governor for not approving the three Bills that were to be tabled in the House.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit termed the session illegal and withheld his approval of the revenue-related Bills.

Bajwa said Sandhwan abruptly called off the ongoing session and adjourned it sine die. “The haste with which the session was adjourned proves that the session was illegal. Therefore, someone from the government must bear the onus of calling the session in the first place,” Bajwa said in a statement.

“Neither did the AAP present any Bill, nor did it hold any brainstorming discussion on Punjab issues take place in the session. Hence, what was the point of holding this session?” he said.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Kultar Singh Sandhwan #Partap Singh Bajwa