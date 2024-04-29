 Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

Says party unit was against alliance with Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely along with Rajkumar Chauhan (L) and other party leaders in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s Delhi unit president, Arvinder Singh Lovely, resigned from his post on Sunday, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons.

Lovely’s resignation came days after former Delhi minister and All-India Congress Committee member Rajkumar Chauhan had resigned from the party following a meeting of the Delhi Congress’ disciplinary committee. He also demanded the removal of All-India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge Deepak Babaria.

A minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, Lovely was appointed as the Delhi Congress chief in August last year.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely expressed his disagreement with the decision to ally with the AAP, a party he accused of making false corruption charges against the Congress.

Lovely said the Delhi Congress unit was against the alliance with AAP and highlighted that all unanimous decisions taken by senior Delhi unit leaders had been “unilaterally vetoed” by Babaria.

Despite his reservations about the alliance, Lovely publicly supported the decision and ensured the compliance of the state unit. However, he expressed his discontent with the comments made by North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, praising the AAP government’s performance, which he believed contradicted the party’s stance.

In his letter, he also highlighted the press conference during which the Congress introduced its candidates. Some party workers had shown dissent to the candidature of Udit Raj from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi.

“I tried to diffuse the situation by publicly stating that in a democratic party system, all members have a right to voice their dissent... if the situation was bad it was made worse by the North West Delhi candidate by making derogatory and anti-party statements,” he added.

Some party workers even gathered outside Lovely’s residence to raise slogans against Babaria. He, on the other hand, said all DPCC members were taken into confidence, and Lovely should have raised his concerns in front of the party.

“He (Lovely) was part of all committees and panels; he should have raised his objections back then. Anyone who distances themselves from any party or post tends to find a reason to do so,” Babaria told mediapersons.

A scuffle also broke out outside Lovely’s residence as his supporters allegedly pushed former Congress MLA Asif Muhammad Khan who had reached there after Lovely’s resignation.

Khan said, “This is an internal matter, and Lovely should have reached out to the Congress president. By releasing his resignation letter in the media, he is providing an advantage to the BJP.”

He further alleged that the BJP would replace its East Delhi candidate, Harsh Malhotra, and Lovely would be declared as its candidate from the constituency by the party.

Elected MLA in 1998

  • Arvinder Singh Lovely was first elected an MLA in 1998 from Gandhi Nagar
  • He served as the minister of transport, education, urban development and revenue in the Congress government in Delhi
  • He was appointed Delhi Congress chief in August last year

Not joining any party

Some people are spreading misinformation that I was upset over ticket (distribution). It is not like that. I am not joining any political party. — Arvinder Singh Lovely, Cong leader

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

5
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

6
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

7
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

8
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

9
J & K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur; massive search operation on

10
Sports

Sanju Samson sends message to national selectors with blistering knock against LSG

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM