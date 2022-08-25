Faridkot: VB action pushes many commercial vehicles off road

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 24

The arrest of two Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) in the state and the Vigilance Bureau’s (VB) claims of unearthing a scam on the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates have pushed hundreds of commercial vehicles off road in the region.

In the RTA office here, no registration of any new or old vehicle has been done in the past three weeks in the absence of the fitness certificate, issued by the MVI who has already been arrested.

Notably, the MVI arrested by the VB in Sangrur last week held additional charges of three RTA offices, including Ferozepur, Bathinda and Faridkot, covering total nine districts.

While the state has 11 RTA offices, but there were only four MVIs in these offices and now, two of them have been arrested by the VB in the past one week for allegedly issuing the fitness certificates to old vehicles in lieu of bribe.

Now, after the arrest of two MVIs, the pendency of vehicles awaiting fitness certificate would increase further, said sources in department.

Paramdeep Singh, ADC-cum-RTO, admits the piling up of files awaiting fitness certificate for old and new commercial vehicles.

#Ferozepur #Sangrur