Faridkot: VB action pushes many commercial vehicles off road

Faridkot, August 24
The arrest of two Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) in the state and the Vigilance Bureau’s (VB) claims of unearthing a scam on the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates have pushed hundreds of commercial vehicles off road in the region.
In the RTA office here, no registration of any new or old vehicle has been done in the past three weeks in the absence of the fitness certificate, issued by the MVI who has already been arrested.
Notably, the MVI arrested by the VB in Sangrur last week held additional charges of three RTA offices, including Ferozepur, Bathinda and Faridkot, covering total nine districts.
While the state has 11 RTA offices, but there were only four MVIs in these offices and now, two of them have been arrested by the VB in the past one week for allegedly issuing the fitness certificates to old vehicles in lieu of bribe.
Now, after the arrest of two MVIs, the pendency of vehicles awaiting fitness certificate would increase further, said sources in department.
Paramdeep Singh, ADC-cum-RTO, admits the piling up of files awaiting fitness certificate for old and new commercial vehicles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...