Liquor bottle found during surprise check at hospital

Tribune News Service

Samana, November 4

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh today warned the Samana Civil Hospital staff of stern action following recovery of a liquor bottle hidden in a desert air cooler, poor upkeep of water tank and lack of medicines.

The hospital located in the Assembly segment of former Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was found operating “without necessary drugs and basic testing facilities”.

A patient from Patran with a deep wound in his hand told the minister that he had been running from pillar to post to get first aid.

Irate minister said, “Instead of treating him, the doctors asked me to arrange for the first-aid kit. I have got him treated. This kind of attitude won’t be tolerated.”

Dr Balbir also found that despite the testing facilities being provided by the government, the doctors were referring patients to private testing centres. Further, poor upkeep and hygiene at the hospital left the minister red-faced.

“The health sector is one of our top priorities. Any negligence will invite trouble. I have warned a Senior Medical Officer who failed to admit patients here and had to travel to the Government Rajindra Hospital,” he said.

“Doctors leave their place of posting at 2 pm daily to go home. I have directed that that one senior doctor will stay in the hospital at any given point of time,” he said.

Dr Balbir pointed out that every hospital would have a committee to listen to the grievances of patients.

“Government doctors not doing their duty properly will be shifted to border districts. They won’t be able to travel back home everyday. There will be no compromise with duty hours,” he said.