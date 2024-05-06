Nijjar killing: Kamalpreet’s arrest shocks Nakodar village

Tribune News Service

Kamalpreet Singh, 22, from Chak Kallan village in Nakodar, Jalandhar district, is one of the three Indians (all from Punjab) recently arrested by the Canadian police in connection with the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

According to information, Kamalpreet migrated to Canada on a student visa in 2019 after completing Class XII. His father Satnam Singh works as an arhtiya (commission agent) in Shankar Dana Mandi village and is also a member of the panchayat, owning 25 acres at Chak Kallan village.

Satnam Singh resides in the village with his wife and mother, whereas his son Kamalpreet and daughter, who was married in Canada, live in Edmonton.

A relative of Kamalpreet said he came from a respected family. He said it was a shocking news for the entire village as Kamalpreet was a diligent and innocent boy.

He further said Karanpreet of Sundhal village near Batala, who is also named in the case, is Kamalpreet’s friend and was sharing a room with him. However, Karan Brar of Kotkapura had acted as a mediator in Kamalpreet’s sister’s marriage a year ago. He said it was during this time that Kamalpreet came in contact with Brar.

Neighbours of Satnam Singh revealed that they watched Kamalpreet grow up before their eyes. “All his friends were moving to Canada and he also expressed a desire to go there to pursue his dreams. None of us can believe that he could ever be implicated in such an act”, they added.

A Tribune team tried to meet Satnam Singh at his home in Chak Kallan village and also tried to reach him on the phone, but he didn’t respond.

Meanwhile, SHO Nakodar, Inspector Jai Ram, said Kamalpreet did not have any criminal history in the district police records.

