Nijjar killing: Kamalpreet’s arrest shocks Nakodar village

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, May 5
Kamalpreet Singh, 22, from Chak Kallan village in Nakodar, Jalandhar district, is one of the three Indians (all from Punjab) recently arrested by the Canadian police in connection with the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
According to information, Kamalpreet migrated to Canada on a student visa in 2019 after completing Class XII. His father Satnam Singh works as an arhtiya (commission agent) in Shankar Dana Mandi village and is also a member of the panchayat, owning 25 acres at Chak Kallan village.
Satnam Singh resides in the village with his wife and mother, whereas his son Kamalpreet and daughter, who was married in Canada, live in Edmonton.
A relative of Kamalpreet said he came from a respected family. He said it was a shocking news for the entire village as Kamalpreet was a diligent and innocent boy.
He further said Karanpreet of Sundhal village near Batala, who is also named in the case, is Kamalpreet’s friend and was sharing a room with him. However, Karan Brar of Kotkapura had acted as a mediator in Kamalpreet’s sister’s marriage a year ago. He said it was during this time that Kamalpreet came in contact with Brar.
Neighbours of Satnam Singh revealed that they watched Kamalpreet grow up before their eyes. “All his friends were moving to Canada and he also expressed a desire to go there to pursue his dreams. None of us can believe that he could ever be implicated in such an act”, they added.
A Tribune team tried to meet Satnam Singh at his home in Chak Kallan village and also tried to reach him on the phone, but he didn’t respond.
Meanwhile, SHO Nakodar, Inspector Jai Ram, said Kamalpreet did not have any criminal history in the district police records.
We can’t believe this
All his friends were moving to Canada and Kamalpreet also expressed a desire to go there. None of us can believe that he could ever be implicated in such an act. — A neighbour
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...