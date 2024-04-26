No clarity yet on Amritpal Singh’s candidature from Khadoor Sahib

Amritsar, April 25
Mystery shrouds the candidature of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh from Khadoor Sahib seat.
While Amritpal’s lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa had claimed that Amritpal had agreed to contest from Khadoor Sahib as an Independent candidate, his family members are still clueless about the development.
Amritpal’s mother Balwinder Kaur said they still had no information whether he would contest or not.
Today, Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh and uncle Sukhchain Singh were at Dibrugarh to meet him as per the scheduled “mulakat” by the jail authorities.
A close family member said they were allowed to meet Amritpal only after 3 pm. During the meeting, security officials surrounded them and they could not discuss the poll issue. Both of them have sought another appointment with Amritpal tomorrow.
