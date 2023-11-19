Paid Rs 8.13 crore to GMADA, clarifies firm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

In connection with the story “Rs 700 crore pending, Punjab stops registries”, developer Vera Developers Pvt Ltd has clarified that it had paid the requisite charges with respect to CLU as well as license fee amounting to Rs 8.13 crore as demanded by GMADA authorities.

The company has a recoverable amount of Rs 37.66 crore after paying all pending dues on account of wrongly charged cess imposed on it on account of GMADA’s obligations of providing the required infrastructure.

The developer further pointed out that GMADA had failed to provide the sewage system, including the STP. The developer had to provide an alternative piece of land measuring 7.75 acre to the government agency for the same.

Various representations have been made to GMADA till date for the recovery of Rs 37.66 crore after adjusting the entire EDC payable by the company to GMADA. Instead of focusing on collecting the EDC, GMADA should expeditiously should start providing basic infrastructure, the company said.

