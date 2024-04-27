Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

A truck driver died in a road mishap on the Tajpur road overbridge here this morning.

The victim, Sukhdev, was reportedly driving the truck at a high speed and rammed his vehicle into the rear of another truck. It was also suspected that the driver fell asleep while driving due to which the accident occurred. He was going to Phagwara from Jandiali.

The collision between the vehicles was so intense that the man got stuck in the driver’s cabin which got crushed badly.

The driver of the other truck, Arjun, said he was heading towards Srinagar from Panipat. His vehicle was going at a speed of about 20-30 km per hour and when he was reached the Tajpur road overbridge, near Samrala Chowk, the speeding truck hit his truck hard from the rear. He came out of the vehicle and saw that the driver of the other truck had died and his body was stuck in the driver’s cabin. The man was seemed to be using a mobile as he was wearing headphones.

“I raised the alarm and stopped commuters. We tried to take out the victim from the the vehicle but in vain. Later, the police were informed by somebody and a crane was called. A cutter was also brought which was used to cut the truck’s front part to take out of the victim’s body that got stuck inside the cabin,” he said. The body of the man was kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for autopsy.

