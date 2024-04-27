Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

Ludhiana, April 26
After the suspension of medical laboratory technician (MLT) yesterday for accepting a bribe for changing a positive dope test into negative, now applicants who underwent dope tests in the past one-and-a-half months are being retested.
All tests conducted from March 1 to April 23 at the Civil Hospital and all sub-divisional hospitals are being repeated and 170 tests will be repeated at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, alone as 170 applicants undergone tests there. A separate board has been constituted for conducting the tests and to maintain transparency, no employee of the Civil Hospital is included in the board.
“Tests are being conducted in three batches and applicants are being given calls to come for the retest. Recommendation will be sent to cancel the arms licence of those whose test comes positive and those who fail to turn up for the same,” said Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh.
