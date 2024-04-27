67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 26

Twenty two buses of Triple M Education Institute at Dasuya and St Augustine School at Pandori were checked today under the Safe School Vahan Policy drive. During checking, nine school buses which had expired first aid kits and without lady attendant, passing, speed governor, emergency exit, fire extinguisher and CCTV cameras and had other deficiencies and were ferrying children in excess of the seating capacity were challaned.

Giving information in this regard, Child Protection Officer Yogesh Kumar said buses that do not meet requirements as per the Safe School Vahan Policy were often at a risk of accidents. He said the task force would continue with the campaign in the entire district.

During the drive in Mahilpur and Garhshankar, Sandeep Bharti, Assistant Transport Officer (ATO), Hoshiarpur, checked 45 buses of five schools of which nine were challaned and two were impounded. The ATO said during checking, nine buses were challaned for violating instructions of the Safe School Vahan Policy.

Two buses without documents and fitness certificate were impounded during the drive, he added. He said principals had been instructed to keep all documents of their school buses.

