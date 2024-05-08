BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Delhi BJP, under the leadership of state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, staged a protest against the AAP over the NIA probe recommended by Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena in the alleged funding received by the party from a banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs For Justice’.

The protesters, who raised slogans against the AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal, attempted to breach police barricades, but were stopped. The protesters were detained after they tried to cross the barricade to reach the AAP headquarters. However, they were later released from the IP Extension police station after a warning.

Condemning the AAP for allegedly accepting funds from terrorist organisations, Sachdeva said, “While differences in politics are acceptable, compromising the security of the nation is not.” He criticised AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal for aligning with enemies of the nation and tarnishing the sacrifices of martyrs.

Sachdeva further expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant-Governor for recommending an investigation into the matter and urged everyone to spread awareness about the true nature of the AAP during elections.

Delhi MLA Vijendra Gupta accused both AAP and Congress of subscribing to Maoist ideology and spreading communal violence. He alleged their involvement in anti-national activities and corruption, particularly highlighting AAP’s “acceptance of funds from terrorist organisations”.

National secretary of Delhi BJP RP Singh accused Kejriwal of being the “progenitor of corruption” in the Delhi Government and emphasised the deterioration of his moral values. Singh alleged that by accepting money from terrorist organisations, Kejriwal had compromised his integrity.

