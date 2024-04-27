Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Jalandhar, April 26
Residents of Urban Estate, Phase I, today met MC Commissioner Gautam Jain and apprised him of issues like encroachments, poor sewer system, stray cattle menace, defunct streetlights and non-lifting of garbage dumps in their area. They told Jain that without his intervention, the issues would not be resolved. They also gave a memorandum to Jain which read: “There are encroachments on government land at the entry and exit points of the locality. Silt and mud have clogged rainwater gullies. During heavy downpour, the situation gets worse.”
The memorandum further states: “Sewerage system requires cleaning with suction pump machine. Potholed roads need immediate recarpeting.”
Suresh Kumar Malik, a resident of the locality, said, “Stray dog and cattle menace in Urban Estate, Phase I, poses a threat to residents. Defunct streetlights raise a security concern in the area. We have been taking up the issues with the authorities concerned for a long time, but to no avail. I have visited the MC office for at least10 times in this connection.”
He said the MC Commissioner had promised that the issues faced by residents would be resolved soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...
3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body
In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...
‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict
In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...