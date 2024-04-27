Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

Residents of Urban Estate, Phase I, today met MC Commissioner Gautam Jain and apprised him of issues like encroachments, poor sewer system, stray cattle menace, defunct streetlights and non-lifting of garbage dumps in their area. They told Jain that without his intervention, the issues would not be resolved. They also gave a memorandum to Jain which read: “There are encroachments on government land at the entry and exit points of the locality. Silt and mud have clogged rainwater gullies. During heavy downpour, the situation gets worse.”

The memorandum further states: “Sewerage system requires cleaning with suction pump machine. Potholed roads need immediate recarpeting.”

Suresh Kumar Malik, a resident of the locality, said, “Stray dog and cattle menace in Urban Estate, Phase I, poses a threat to residents. Defunct streetlights raise a security concern in the area. We have been taking up the issues with the authorities concerned for a long time, but to no avail. I have visited the MC office for at least10 times in this connection.”

He said the MC Commissioner had promised that the issues faced by residents would be resolved soon.

