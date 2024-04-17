Patiala lad ranked 340th

Patiala, April 16
A local youth, who had topped the 2018 Punjab State Civil Services Examination, has cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) with flying colours.
Devdarshdeep Singh (27) secured the 340th rank in the UPSC (CSE) 2023 results.
He is son of Darshan Singh Aasht, who has written books for children in Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and Shahmukhi script, and Dr Rajwant Kaur, a professor of Punjabi at Punjabi University.
His mother Rajwant Kaur said, “He completed his BTech in civil engineering from IIT-Delhi in 2016. He has been preparing for the exam since then.”
