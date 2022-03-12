Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 12

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party would work for the growth and progress of Punjab, once their government assumed office.

The state would be run on the principles laid by Bhagat Singh - of public welfare and putting the state first, he said.

He was taking to the media after staking his claim to form the government.

He met Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit in the morning and submitted his proposal to form the government.

“The Governor welcomed us and asked us where we would like to have the oath-taking ceremony. We have told him that the ceremony would be held at Khatkar Kalan at 12.30 pm on March 16,” he said.

Inviting each Punjabi to the function, Mann said theirs would be a government for the people.

While refusing to divulge details of who would be inducted into the cabinet, Mann said the cabinet would be good. “The Council of Ministers will take historic decisions,” he added.

Sources say only six to seven ministers will be inducted immediately.

Mann arrived at the Raj Bhawan in his personal car, though the government cars and jammers followed him.

On Friday night, he held a meeting with Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and DGP VK Bhawra and reportedly asked them to ensure discipline among the employees, while ensuring that there is no harassment to the public.