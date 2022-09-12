Punjab Police steps in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 12

As Punjab faces huge illegal drug abuse problem, a video of a woman reportedly captured in the Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency has gone viral.

The young woman seemed to be in a state of unconsciousness as she stood in the middle of the road. She struggled to move but her condition was so bad that she could not even take a step.

A man who was capturing her spoke of the sad state of the locality, which is notorious for drug abuse and are dealing with many addicts.

In the video, the man is heard saying that this condition of the woman is allegedly because of the dose of smack that she injected in her.

Maqboolpura had earlier also reported many incidents related to drug abuse and many de-addiction 'drives' have been launched by the police in the area.

A search operation was carried out by the police in the locality on Sunday after the video went viral.

Three people have been rounded up and drugs have been recovered their possession. A case has been filed.

A day after the incident, Police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said that the Punjab Government was religiously trying to tackle the problems of drugs abuse in the state. He said that the person who has captured the video should have informed the police of the incident, rather than uploading the video on social media.

He said that whenever they get the information about any crime, be it media or any other open source, the police department immediately act on it. He said since April 1, they have registered 483 cases under the NTPC act, in which 650 people have been arrested. He said it was impossible to eradicate the state from drugs abuse unless they have the support of the local people. He said that Maqboolpura is the hotspot of the drugs-related crimes.