Punjab Police steps in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Chandigarh, September 12
As Punjab faces huge illegal drug abuse problem, a video of a woman reportedly captured in the Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency has gone viral.
The young woman seemed to be in a state of unconsciousness as she stood in the middle of the road. She struggled to move but her condition was so bad that she could not even take a step.
A man who was capturing her spoke of the sad state of the locality, which is notorious for drug abuse and are dealing with many addicts.
In the video, the man is heard saying that this condition of the woman is allegedly because of the dose of smack that she injected in her.
Maqboolpura had earlier also reported many incidents related to drug abuse and many de-addiction 'drives' have been launched by the police in the area.
A search operation was carried out by the police in the locality on Sunday after the video went viral.
Three people have been rounded up and drugs have been recovered their possession. A case has been filed.
A day after the incident, Police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said that the Punjab Government was religiously trying to tackle the problems of drugs abuse in the state. He said that the person who has captured the video should have informed the police of the incident, rather than uploading the video on social media.
He said that whenever they get the information about any crime, be it media or any other open source, the police department immediately act on it. He said since April 1, they have registered 483 cases under the NTPC act, in which 650 people have been arrested. He said it was impossible to eradicate the state from drugs abuse unless they have the support of the local people. He said that Maqboolpura is the hotspot of the drugs-related crimes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case maintainable, says Varanasi district judge
Decides to continue hearing case
NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups
Punjab Police are providing the assistance
NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar
NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...
Punjab Police steps in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’
Police say Amritsar's Maqboolpura is the hotspot of the drug...
Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI
Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in G...