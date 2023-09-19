Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Amritsar, September 18
The SGPC has taken a strong note of an incident in which a Sikh child, Riazpreet Singh, was allegedly not allowed to participate in a skating competition for not wearing a helmet. The Sikh body has sought the re-scheduling of the competition, which was held recently in a Patiala school.
CM must apologise
As the incident occurred at a government school, CM Bhagwant Mann and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer should tender an apology, besides taking action against those responsible. Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC Chief
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said a delegation of the SGPC would meet the family of the young skater at his native Banwala village to prepare a comprehensive report on the incident.
Jarnail Singh Kartarpur, the manager and preacher at Patiala’s Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara, will be a part of the delegation, Dhami said. He said the episode was a direct challenge to the Sikh identity.
“As the incident occurred during a competition held in a government school, the CM Bhagwant Mann and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer should tender an apology, besides taking action against the management responsible,” Dhami said.
