AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school conducted a workshop for the school’s buses drivers and women attendants on POCSO ACT through school counsellor Tannu Kapila, aiming to equip them with vital knowledge and skills to ensure a safer environment for the students travelling in bus. The participants were provided with comprehensive insights into identifying signs of abuse, appropriate response protocols, and the legal framework under the POCSO Act.

