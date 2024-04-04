 A peek into RCB’s struggles against Mayank’s pace : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • A peek into RCB’s struggles against Mayank’s pace

A peek into RCB’s struggles against Mayank’s pace

A peek into RCB’s struggles against Mayank’s pace

Mayank Yadav is cranking it upwards of 150 km/h consistently. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, April 3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s strategy against pacer Mayank Yadav was to use his extreme pace against him, and it is not an unfamiliar approach in top-flight cricket.

But even on a slightly gripping Chinnaswamy pitch, Mayank, who cranked it upwards of 150 km/h consistently and used angles wonderfully, upended RCB’s plans to walk away with impressive figures of 4-0-14-3.

Lucknow Super Giants won the match by a 28-run margin to go fourth on the table with four points.

Mahipal Lomror, who came in as an impact sub, was a distant spectator from the dug-out when Mayank unleashed his fury, but he was candid enough to explain RCB’s failure in detail.

“Honestly, our plan was simple… to use his (Mayank) space against him. It’s a small ground and the ball flies here. So, our overall plan was just to use his pace and not to go against it. But there were some mistakes which happened and I think we need to be very clear about what we’re going to do if someone is bowling every ball at 150 clicks. We need to be clear in our heads,” said Lomror, who has the experience of playing Mayank in local cricket.

A quick glance back at two match situations can validate the words of Lomror. Anuj Rawat attempted a couple of ramp shots but the left-hander saw the ball whizzing past his ribs and ears and Mayank’s 152 km/h thunderbolt carried far too much pace for Glenn Maxwell to impart timing to his pull, turning it into a wimpy top-edge to Nicholas Pooran.

It was Maxwell’s 16th duck in the IPL, and second in four matches this season.

But that was not the only time the RCB think tank’s — comprising captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Andy Flower — calculations went awry on the night.

For reasons known best to them, RCB benched Vijaykumar Vyshak, their best bowler against Kolkata Knight Riders with figures of 4-0-23-1.

The pacer used the knuckle balls and slower bouncers to good effect in that match to check the free-stroking KKR batters, and he could have been invaluable on a tacky deck against LSG.

As Quinton de Kock and later Nicholas Pooran waded into them with a mix of slices, cuts and pulls, RCB quickly ran out of bowling options. — PTI

Suryakumar almost fit, close to return

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will soon get the much required batting boost as the world’s No. 1 ranked T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has cleared almost all the fitness tests at National Cricket Academy and is very close to playing his first IPL game of the season. Suryakumar had undergone multiple surgeries — one for grade 2 ankle tear and another for sports hernia — and last played in the T20I series in South Africa. “Surya has cleared all but one routine tests which are mandatory to get RTP (return to play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge,” a senior BCCI said. “He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

3
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

4
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

5
Delhi

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

6
Delhi

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

7
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

8
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

9
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

10
India

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap

Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap

In 2023, Russia had emerged as India's top oil supplier

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Surrenders before Jhander police

Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorating, says AAP; Tihar Jail refutes claim

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

AAP announces fast on Sunday against party supremo’s arrest

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, set to roll out Vande Metro coach prototype by month-end

INDIA VOTES 2024: CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Ludhiana woman nabbed with heroin, Rs 1.3L drug money

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured