 Asia Cup: Promise of three India-Pakistan games add some context to World Cup preparation : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asia Cup: Promise of three India-Pakistan games add some context to World Cup preparation

Asia Cup: Promise of three India-Pakistan games add some context to World Cup preparation

It is the final stop for the teams to find answers for some nagging questions ahead of the global event, starting October 5

Asia Cup: Promise of three India-Pakistan games add some context to World Cup preparation

It is yet to get hyped at the Indo-Pak level, but the tussle has already offered enough flash points highlighting its potentially explosive future. File Photo



PTI

Colombo, August 29

Three possible high-octane India versus Pakistan games for the starved fans on both sides of the border along with a final chance for five nations to put their respective houses in order before the World Cup adds context to Asia Cup, starting in Multan on Wednesday.

It is a tournament that has often struggled to find relevance in the midst of mushrooming bilateral contests over the last decade along with waning popularity of ODI cricket but the 2023 edition, beginning on Wednesday, has occupied a large slice of the mind space of team think tanks.

It is the final stop for five of the six teams barring Nepal, to find answers for some nagging questions ahead of the global event, starting October 5.

Of course, there are some bilateral and practice matches ahead of the cricket's big show. But the Asia Cup, to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will give the teams the atmosphere of a multi-nation tournament, closely mirroring that of the World Cup.

India will enter the Asia Cup as a seven-time champions, most by any team, but adding an eighth title might just not feature on top of their bucket list.

A title win will certainly be welcomed, but the brain bank consisting of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will be eager to see a few pieces fall in place ahead of the World Cup.

KL Rahul has been added conditionally to the India squad will miss the first two games as per head coach Dravid and time is running away for the Bengaluru keeper-batter to get match-fit for the competition.

While Rahul has shown progress in batting levels post his recuperation from a surgery, his readiness to keep wickets is still under scrutiny as he has sustained a niggle while squatting.

Rahul will be watched closely during the Asia Cup as his presence adds a sense of solidity and flexibility to India’s middle-order.

However, Shreyas Iyer is expected to take to the field when India face Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele.

Shreyas had gone through extensive drills at nets and match simulation process at the NCA ahead of his selection to the Asia Cup squad.

But the management will be anxious to know how the right-handed batter responds to the rigorousness of a real match situation.

There will be similar levels of anxiety about Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. The pacers made their return to the India side during the three-match T20I series against Ireland earlier this month after a lengthy injury layoff. They had bowled with intensity as well.

But the demands of ODI cricket is different from T20Is as they will have to bowl 10 overs, besides fielding for 50 overs.

The Indian management will be keen to observe how the pace duo responds to the increased workload in the energy-sapping humid conditions in Sri Lanka.

India remains the main cast of the Asia Cup but Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will also vie to be within our attention bandwidth.

In their own right, they are compelling teams as well. Sri Lanka, who have six Asia Cup titles, are struggling to find a full squad after injuries to Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka.

Chameera, Kumara and Madhushanka can crank up pace in excess of 140 kmph and their absence will be a big worry for Sri Lanka, as they may even miss the action for a longer duration.

Bangladesh’s build up to the tournament as often it happens is mired in cacophony – injured Tamim Iqbal and Ebadot Hosain are ruled out, leading to the reinstatement of Shakib Al Hasan as ODI captain after a gap of six years.

Among the turbulence that other teams found themselves in, Pakistan, surprisingly, offer the picture of a settled unit.

The Green Brigade will be eager to land a title here as that will add an extra dollop of confidence to their World Cup campaign.

Under Babar Azam, Pakistan have also risen to No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings after the recent 3-0 series win over Afghanistan, and they could be peaking at the right time.

That series was the latest episode in the newest rivalry in cricket – Pakistan vs Afghanistan.

It is yet to get hyped at the Indo-Pak level, but the tussle has already offered enough flash points highlighting its potentially explosive future. The Asia Cup might just add another chapter to it.

So, over the next three weeks we will see rivalries getting renewed and the emergence of some new heroes. But all that is behind the looming shadow of the World Cup.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

2
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

3
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

4
Punjab

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

5
India

Russian President Putin dials PM Modi, says won't attend G20 summit

6
India

Geetika Srivastava to be India's first woman chargé d'affaires in Pakistan

7
Punjab

PSPCL suspends three officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Power Minister

8
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

9
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

10
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court

However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...

Pakistan court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justi...

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new 'standard map'

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

A complaint was filed following the incident last week


Cities

View All

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

‘Kirpan’ or 'khukri': SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Impartially evaluate drinking water, sanitary conditions in Tihar Jail: Delhi High Court

Sexual assault by classmates: Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers, vice-principal of Delhi govt school

Delhi cop swindled of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of investing in health product business; couple at large

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur